Politics President meets with head of Russia's intelligence service Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will on Monday in Belgrade meet with Sergei Naryshkin, director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR). Source: Tanjug Monday, April 16, 2018 | 10:13

The president's press service has made this announcement.

According to the press release, a statement will be published after the meeting that will be held in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic.