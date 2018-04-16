Politics Vucic speaks with US ambassador after attack on Syria President Aleksandar Vucic spoke with US Ambassador Kyle Scott about the situation in Syria after the US, the UK and France strikes against the country. Source: Beta Monday, April 16, 2018 | 09:37 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Vucic said that Serbia condemns the use of chemical weapons anywhere in the world, but that, as a territorially small country, it does not want to interfere in relations between great powers, the Presidency announced.

"Serbia is jealously protecting and guarding its military neutrality. Our country wants to talk to everyone and have a partner and friendly relationship," he said.



According to a press release, Scott has said that the US is convinced that the Syrian air assets were responsible for the chemical weapons attack on the civilian population in Douma, in the suburbs of Damascus, on April 7.



According to him, this attack was a clear violation of Syria's obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention, as well as a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2118.



The US ambassador added that Russia failed to keep the promise that it gave as a guarantor of the 2003 Geneva Framework, based on which Syria committed itself to renounce its chemical weapons and never use them again, the statement said.



Scott "called on Serbia to provide full support to the investigation carried out by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, and stressed that air strikes on Syria were necessary, proportionate and justified, and that they aimed to prevent further horrors caused by chemical weapons."