Politics Security situation in Kosovo is very serious - minister The overall security situation in Kosovo and Metohija is very serious - Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said in Belgrade on Friday. Source: Beta Friday, April 13, 2018 | 14:04 Tweet Share (Tanjug/MUP)

Stefanovic told this to Assistant UN Secretary-General Aleksandr Zuev, and reiterated Serbia's position on the need for UNMIK's continued presence on the ground.

Stefanovic and Zuev also discussed the war crimes warrants issued by Serbia through Interpol, as well the shelter provided to fugitives from law in Kosovo, and the ever-growing problem of narcotics smuggling, the Serbian Interior Ministry said in a statement.



Recalling that pursuant to UN Security Council Resolution 1244, the UN mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) deals with the rule of law and security, Stefanovic mentioned the still unsolved murders of of Gendarmerie officer Stevan Sindjelic and SDP leader Oliver Ivanovic.



Zuev, who is the UN chief's assistant for the rule of law and security institutions at the United Nations Department of Peacekeeping Operations, said he agreed with Stefanovic that the perpetrators of those crimes must be found and must be held accountable.



Stefanovic informed Zuev about the engagement of Serbia in multinational police operations and UN peacekeeping missions.



Zuev invited Stefanovic to visit the UN headquarters in New York in June, and attend a meeting of interior ministers and police chiefs, that will be chaired by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.