Politics Serbian president makes first comment about Skripal case Serbia thinks it is impossible to accuse Russia of poisoning former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter without any evidence. Source: B92, Sputnik Friday, April 13, 2018 | 11:51 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

President Aleksandar Vucic said this in an interview for Rossiya-24 broadcaster, Sputnik is reporting on Friday.

"Serbia condemns the use of chemical weapons around the world, but without evidence, it is impossible to blame Russia for such a thing. Even the EU has decided to condemn Russia on the basis of British claims that there was high likelihood that Russia did it. That's no way to react," Vucic said.



The former double spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned on March 4 in Salisbury, England. British authorities accused Russia of being behind the attack, an accusation Russia denies.