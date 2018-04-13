Politics Vucic in second trip to Berlin in two months Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will travel to Berlin on Friday where he will meet with Angel Merkel, the German Chancellor's office has said. Source: Tanjug Friday, April 13, 2018 | 09:46 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file)

According to the announcement, they will meet over lunch and discuss bilateral relations particularly, as well as regional issues, but also European political topics.

Vucic and Merkel will give statements to the media before the meeting.



Vucic is today on his second visit to Berlin at Merkel's invitation in a very short time. The Serbian president previously met with the German chancellor on February 27.



Earlier in the week, while visiting Mostar, in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Vucic announced that he wants to hear from Merkel how she sees relations between Belgrade and Pristina, overall regional relations, but also to seek support in the search for a compromise between Belgrade and Pristina.



Vucic also said that the meeting was "of utmost importance for the future of Serbia" - but that citizens should not expect too much, "because it is simply unrealistic to expect us to command great powers."