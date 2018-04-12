Politics French foreign minister arrives in Belgrade French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian arrived in Belgrade on Thursday afternoon, where he will meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, April 12, 2018 | 16:46 Tweet Share (Tanjug/MFA)

After the meeting, Vucic and Le Drian will address the media.

The head of French diplomacy was welcomed at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport by Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic, with whom he will also have a meeting.



While in Belgrade, Le Drian will speak with Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.



The visit comes as part of preparations for the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron later in the year.



Former Serbian ambassador to Paris Radomir Diklic said earlier in the day that the visit of France's foreign minister was "important for solving the Kosovo problem."