Politics EU "expects agreement to be implemented without delay" The EU is expecting the agreement for the reopening of the main bridge in Kovska Mitrovica to be implemented without further delays. Source: Tanjug Thursday, April 12, 2018 | 14:26 Tweet Share

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini's spokesperson Maja Kocijancic has said this, Tanjug reported, citing UNMIK's Media Observer, which in turn quoted Pristina-based press.

According to Kocijancic, "the opening of the bridge would contribute to free movement and reconciliation."



The EU has financed the works on the bridge, that divides Kosovska Mitrovica into its Serb and Albanian parts, with EUR 1.2 million. The bridge was originally planned to be opened on January 20, 2017.