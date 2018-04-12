Politics "Arrest warrants for Thaci, others back in Interpol system" Arrest warrants (notices) for about 20 Kosovo Albanians issued by Serbian courts have been returned to the Interpol system. Source: Tanjug Thursday, April 12, 2018 | 12:17 Tweet Share Nebojsa Stefanovic (Tanjug, file)

Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic announced this on Thursday, replying to reporters' questions about the visit of Serbian Police Director Vladimir Rebic to the Interpol HQ in Lyon, France.

Stefanovic said the Serbian delegation had "serious discussions" there on Wednesday, and insisted on the warrants in question to be reinstated.



"They have been and are visible, with the exception of the warrants for Ramush Haradinaj and Hashim Thaci that are in the system, but will not be visible for a period of time," said the minister.



We will continue to ask that international law be fully respected, Stefanovic said, adding, "this is what we will get as a result of our diplomatic initiative."



"We will insist on Interpol respecting indictments raised by Serbian court, that is, on implementing international law and regulations," the minister said.