Politics OSCE media freedom representative visiting Serbia Prime Minister Ana Brnabic spoke On Wednesday with OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir. Thursday, April 12, 2018 | 09:39 Desir (R) is seen with OSCE Mission to Serbia head Andrea Orizio during their meeting with Vucic (Tanjug)

According to the Serbian government, they discussed "the importance of implementing the principles and standards of freedom of the media and expression, as well as protection of journalists."

Brnabic pointed out that the Serbian government and she personally advocate open dialogue and promotion of media freedom as an important precondition for the development of a democratic society. She once again said she personally condemned all attacks and every form of violence against media representatives or limiting their work.



Desir pointed out that the OSCE's priority is the safety of journalists, as well as the clearing up of all cases of murdered journalists.



He said that transparency in media financing is of great importance, as well as the completion of the media strategy.



Desir offered the help of this institution in drafting a strategy for the development of the public information system in the Republic of Serbia.



Brnabic said that the authorities in Serbia are working to resolve all reported cases of media attacks and expressed Serbia's willingness to cooperate with a representative of the OSCE for media freedom in order to create a more favorable and safer climate for media representatives.



While in Belgrade, Desir was also received by President Aleksandar Vucic and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic.



Serbia firmly supports the principles and standards of freedom of the media and expression and will hold consultations with the OSCE on the draft strategy on development of its public information system, Vucic said during the meeting.



In a conversation about the significance of freedom of the media and protection of journalists, Desir said safety of journalists and solving the cases of murders of journalists was a priority for the OSCE.