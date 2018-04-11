Politics Minister, WB representative discuss reform of road sector Deputy PM and Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zorana Mihajlovic spoke on Tuesday World Bank Office country manager Stephen Ndegwa. Source: srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, April 11, 2018 | 11:16 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to the Serbian government, they discussed "the reform of the road sector in Serbia."

The Road Sector Reform Project in Serbia, worth EUR 3.5 million is being implemented in cooperation with the World Bank and is financed from the unused funds of the loan for the construction of Corridor 10, with the aim of reforming enterprises in this sector and increasing the efficiency of their operations.