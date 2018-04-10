Politics Kosovo no longer needs EULEX, says Pristina official Kosovo Justice Minister Abelard Tahiri claims Kosovo justice system has capacities to commence its duties and does not need EU's rule of law mission, EULEX. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 10, 2018 | 13:05 Tweet Share

Albanian language daily Epika e Re is reporting that said there was "major engagement on the rule of law and war against corruption and organized crime during the last seven months."

Tanjug reported this on Tuesday, citing UNMIK's Media Observer.



As a result of this dynamics obligations deriving from the European Agenda and which have impact on visa liberalization process have been fulfilled, he also said.



Speaking about the Special Court for war crimes committed by the so-called Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), Tahiri said he would "engage so that this process concludes with full judicial safety, in order for the truth about the KLA's clean war to come out."



Tahiri also said he was confident that "in the foreseeable future," when working groups finish work on the statute of the Community of Serb Municipalities (ZSO), the Serbian List will have a positive opinion on that - "although the statute will fully comply with the provisions of the Constitutional Court."



Tahiri added that the Serb List is "a political entity that represents the interests of the Serb community living in Kosovo and is part of Kosovo's institutions."



Nearly five years after the signing of the Brussels agreement, Pristina has not yet fulfilled the obligation to form the ZSO. After the Serb List left the Kosovo government and announced they would form the ZSO themselves unless Pristina started doing it by April 20, according to Tanjug, "Brussels gave Pristina a four-month deadline to complete the job."



"Nevertheless, the issue of founding the Association (ZSO) is an issue on whose frameworks the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kosovo has decided, and there can be no external demands or classifications that are not in accordance with what the Constitutional Court has determined," Tahiri said.