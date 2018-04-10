Politics "Meeting with Merkel very important; don't expect much" The meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel is of utmost importance for the future of Serbia, says Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 10, 2018 | 12:04 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Vucic added that citizens should not expect too much, "because it is simply unrealistic to expect us to command great powers."

"Don't let people in Serbia too much, because if you think that we will change the attitude of America, Germany and other Western powers toward independence of Kosovo and Metohija, that would be lying and deceiving," Vucic told reporters after a meeting with the Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.



Vucic said that he "does not expect individual condemnation" from Merkel, "nor does she do that."



"What I expect and what I hope for is understanding for the position of Serbia, despite the fact that we think differently about the issue of independence of Kosovo and Metohija. But to get more for our people, for that I will fight, and I will do my best," the president said.