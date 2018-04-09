Politics Serbia's Vucic congratulates Hungary's Orban on big win Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has congratulated Hungarian Prine Mibister Viktor Orban on the victory achieved in his country's parliamentary elections. Source: Tanjug Monday, April 9, 2018 | 09:51 Tweet Share A file photo of a meeting between Viktor Orban and Aleksandar Vucic (Tanjug)

"Dear friend, receive my cordial congratulations on the victory in parliamentary elections. Once again voters in Hungary chose a true leader, who has demonstrated his dedication to work, and perseveres in giving them a peaceful and prosperous future," Vucic said.

The president, who used the second person singular pronoun - instead of the customary formal second person plural - to address Orban throughout the original message in Serbian, added that "tough, but correct decisions" that Orban in making in order to achieve this goal "show how to lead a country's citizens forward using wisdom and rich political experience."



"As we have demonstrated on many occasions, relations between our two countries have never been better, and I wish to assure you that Serbia will remain committed to continuing on this path. I am firmly convinced that the Hungarian minority in Serbia, just as the Serb minority in Hungary, are making their contribution to this, but are also enjoying the benefits brought on by stronger bilateral ties, as well as our personal friendship," Vucic stressed.



He added that increasingly better economic results, growing trade and investments, "will help us make progress quicker and easier, use our potentials, and give our contribution to the whole of Europe through our partnership."



"With this in mind, I am using this opportunity to thank you and your government for the selfless support you offer to Serbia on its European path. I expect with joy our next meeting, that I am certain will result in new ideas and guidelines for our joint work, to the benefit of both sides," Vucic's message concluded.



According to estimates, Viktor Orban's Fidesz party on Sunday won more than half the vote and a two-thirds majority in Hungary's 199 seat parliament.