Politics "Without its mentors, Pristina would accept partition" Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic says Pristina would accept a proposal to partition Kosovo if it was talked to without its mentors. Source: Beta Monday, April 9, 2018 | 09:16 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

According to Beta agency, Dacic also stated that "great powers, when delineation and partition are mentioned, count on a massive displacement of the population - because they do not take into account that the ethnic situation in the field is already in line with the proposal of partition itself."

Speaking on Saturday, Dacic also said that "great powers did not want to consider a partition of Kosovo because they think the issue of Kosovo was closed in 2008 by them recognizing its independence."



Asked if the accusations made by opposition People's Party leader Vuk Jeremic that President Aleksandar Vucic "offered the south of Serbia for the north of Kosovo" were true, Dacic said there had been "no discussion about an attempt to solve Kosovo permanently".



"There have been various conversations, in various metropolises, exchange of opinions, but no official ones. I do not know where anyone could have offer such a thing," Dacic said.



Speaking about upcoming activities concerning the issue of Kosovo, he said that foreign ministers of Greece and France would arrive in Belgrade this week, and that "important talks are ahead."