Politics Serbian FM in series of bilateral meetings in Baku Ivica Dacic on Friday held "numerous bilateral meetings with heads of delegations of member states and observers in the Non-Aligned Movement." Friday, April 6, 2018 | 16:46 Dacic (right) is seen with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif (Tanjug)

The Serbian government announced this, adding that the meetings of the foreign minister and first deputy prime minister took place on the margins of the movement’s 18th meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan - which Dacic addressed a day earlier.

During his talks with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Ghana Shirley Botchway, agreement was reached on the need to improve bilateral cooperation between the two countries in all fields of common interest, with mutual deepest respect for existing attitudes, the government said on its website.



Dacic and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Gabon Noel Nelson Messone, agreed "in a meaningful and friendly conversation that it is necessary to continue mutual cooperation in order to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in all areas, especially in the area of economic cooperation."



Dacic also met with Foreign Minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Ri Yong Ho.



In a friendly conversation, the ministers "exchanged views on current political developments in the two peninsulas - the Balkan and the Korean."



Dacic also held "brief meetings with foreign ministers of Iran, Bosnia-Herzegovina, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Chairman of the UN General Assembly, the foreign ministers of the Republic of Congo and Palestine."



According to a statement, Dacic "informed his interlocutors about the current political and security situation in the southern Serbian province of Kosovo and Metohija, as well as about open issues that burden the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina."