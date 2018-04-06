Politics NAM members urged to persevere in not recognizing Kosovo Ivica Dacic has appealed on members of the Non-Aligned Movement to persevere in not recognizing the unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo. Source: Tanjug Friday, April 6, 2018 | 09:47 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

The Serbian foreign minister on Wednesday addressed a ministerial conference of the Movement (NAM) in Baku, Azerbaijan, calling on all countries to "continue to oppose the unilateral attempts of so-called Kosovo at affirming its aspirations to membership of international organizations."

Serbia is "aware of how delicate it is today for those siding with it in its legitimate fight to preserve its territorial integrity and defend the principles of the United Nations Charter," Dacic continued.



"We are also aware that many of you are exposed to different pressures to recognize the unilateral declaration of independence of 'Kosovo'. Therefore, I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to you, once again, to remain consistent in defending the norms of the international legal order and abide by the position of non-recognition, and continue to oppose the unilateral attempts of so-called Kosovo at affirming its aspirations to membership of international organizations."



"I would like to take this opportunity to express deep gratitude to the many members of the Movement that have not recognized unilaterally declared independence of “Kosovo” and by respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Serbia, remained committed to the principles of international law, Charter of the United Nations as well as to UNSC resolution 1244 (1999). In doing so, you have sent a principled and powerful message in favor of respect of the rule of law in international framework," the minister said.



By defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Serbia is defending not only international law, but the highest authority of the UN Security Council in maintaining international peace and security, Dacic told the gathering.



"I wish to recall that it has been a decade now that Serbia has been devotedly and responsibly warning the international community of the apparent danger of unilateral steps being taken, indicating that the unilateral declaration of independence of 'Kosovo' constitutes a highly dangerous and unacceptable precedent which, as we have witnessed, has given an impetus to other separatist and secessionist movements worldwide. We believe that unilateralism only leads to the deepening of crises, instability and further divisions," he said.



Kosovo and Metohija continues to be fraught with numerous challenges and a highly complex political and security situation, as witnessed by the most recent developments of March 26 in which the Director of the Office of the Government of Serbia and chief negotiator in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Marko Djuric, was beaten and arrested in a brutal action of the Kosovo police special units, and in which a total of 36 Serbs were injured, Dacic explained.



"This testifies to the gravity of the situation of the Serb and other non-Albanian peoples, who are the subject of freedom-of-movement restrictions, continued intimidation and attempts at forcible expulsion of Serbs, lack of conditions for exercising their fundamental rights, jeopardizing Serbian historical, cultural and religious heritage, while the exercise of the right to return by those who have left their homes in Kosovo and Metohija is almost impossible," Dacic said.



"Despite the double standards applied to Serbs by the international community, we believe that we must remain consistent in our endeavors to resolve the Kosovo and Metohija issue, peacefully and through dialogue, in order to find a compromise solution and reach a historic agreement with the Albanian community in Kosovo and Metohija. Such solution must respect Serbia’s interests and the needs of the Serb community in Kosovo and Metohija," the minister said.



He stressed that Serbia "firmly upholds the view that states, which share common values and are committed to the respect of the international legal order, should enhance their cooperation and assist each other in international fora."



"We are strongly tied by the bonds of close principled positions aimed at preservation of the territorial integrity of all internationally recognized countries, UN member states, and the need for respecting international law. In this context, we welcome the decisions of Non-Aligned Movement member countries, Burundi and Suriname, to revoke their recognitions, and expect other states that have earlier recognized the unilateral declaration of independence of 'Kosovo' to follow suit, in the period ahead," Dacic said.



He welcomed the fact that the Final Document of this year’s Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement has reaffirmed that members of the Movement will respect the territorial integrity, sovereignty, political independence and inviolability of borders of its member states.



Earlier in his address, Dacic spoke about the NAM’s "historic role was primarily to contribute to the preservation of peace and lessening the tensions resulting from the bloc rivalry in the Cold War era, as well as to defend the universal purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations."