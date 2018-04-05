Politics Prime minister extends Easter greetings Prime Minister Ana Brnabic extended Easter greetings to Serbian Patriarch Irinej, the clergy and citizens celebrating Orthodox Easter. Source: B92, srbija.gov.rs Thursday, April 5, 2018 | 15:07 Tweet Share A green market in Belgrade ahead of Easter (Tanjug)

"On behalf of the government of the Republic of Serbia and in my personal name, I am extending greetings on the occasion of the greatest Christian holiday, Easter," Brnabic wrote.

"I wish that you celebrate the holiday with dignity, with your loved ones, in spiritual peace and well-being. Let Easter bring joy to all who believe that, following the path of tolerance, peace and love, we are building a better future together," the prime minister said, and concluded with the Serbian Easter greeting, "Christ is risen!"



Serbia's majority Orthodox Christians will celebrate the holiday on April 8.