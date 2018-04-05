Politics Serbian president and US official "agree to disagree" Serbia's president and US diplomat Matthew Palmer "agreed, while disagreeing on Kosovo" that normalization of Belgrade-Pristina relations is of key importance. Source: Beta Thursday, April 5, 2018 | 14:31 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

A statement issued by the president's press service after the meeting in Belgrade on Thursday also said that Vucic and Palmer "believe that normalization of relations is of key importance not only for the EU accession process, but also for regional stability and future prosperity in the region."

Vucic and Palmer "discussed the importance of the long-standing friendship between Serbia and the United States and the commitment of the two countries to further develop their bilateral relations."



The interlocutors "agreed that now is a key period for future development of Serbia, especially when it comes to efforts to become a full member of the European Union."



The US official is quoted as saying that his country would "continue to support Serbia's EU accession efforts."



Vucic and Palmer, who is acting deputy assistant secretary of state, also "stressed the importance of good neighborly relations in the region and agreed that they contribute to stability."



Palmer "promised continuous support to the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina with EU mediation, in every way considered useful by participants in the dialogue."



The Serbian president and the US official "agreed that peaceful talks and full implementation of the agreements reached are crucial for achieving a sustainable solution," the statement said.