Politics Vucic meets US official, starts "10 days of talks on Kosovo" Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will speak with foreign officials about Kosovo over the next ten days. Thursday, April 5, 2018 | 13:04 Vucic meets with Palmer (Tanjug)

And these officials will be "mostly from the West," writes the newspaper Blic.

The daily recalls that Vucic "announced in the past days that he does not expect good news" - but was "preparing specially for the ten-day talks."



According to the article, Vucic will try to find a new way to "resolve the conflict with Kosovo" during these meetings.



"The talks will not be easy, but they are very important for Serbia and he will try to get at least a step closer to the solution after this. He will be armed with extensive documentation, with which will try to convince his interlocutors that (their) protection of Pristina is unfounded," a source has told Blic.



At the same time, the newspaper Danas reports that Vucic is announcing "a diplomatic offensive within the next 15 or so days."



The first step in this "offensive" has possibly been made on Thursday, as Vucic met in Belgrade with US diplomat Matthew Palmer, "who is the successor to Brian Hoyt Yee in the US State Department."



As reported, Vucic and Palmer are unlikely to directly address reporters after the meeting.