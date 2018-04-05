Politics Dacic attends Non-Aligned Movement conference Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic is heading Serbia's delegation at the two-day ministerial conference of the Movement of the Non-Aligned Countries. Source: Beta Thursday, April 5, 2018 | 09:16 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

The conference is held in Baku, Azerbaijan, and starts on Thursday, Beta agency reported.

During his address, the Serbian foreign minister will present Serbia's stands regarding the activities and role of the Movement and priority issues for Serbia, focussing on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija, the Serbian Foreign Ministry has stated.



In addition, the statement reads, Dacic's participation in the conference will be "an opportunity for the realization of a number of bilateral meetings with officials of the Movement's member countries."



The conference will be attended by the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement, by countries and international organizations with observer status, and countries and institutions that have been invited to participate as special guests.



There are 120 member countries participating in the Non-Aligned Movement, while 17 countries and 10 international organizations have observer status.