Politics 10% of Serbians support armed intervention in Kosovo - poll A Faktor Plus poll commissioned by Tanjug shows that an almost equal number of respondents support and oppose continued Belgrade-Pristina dialogue. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 4, 2018 | 14:38 Tweet Share

Asked what President Aleksandar Vucic and the government should do next, related to Kosovo and Metohija, 36 percent said the Brussels dialogue should continue.

33 percent think that negotiations should be abandoned until the Community of Serb Municipalities (ZSO) has been formed in Kosovo.



According to the poll, ten percent of respondents favor military intervention.



27 percent said that "nothing can be done if Kosovo is increasingly becoming independent from Serbia in the political-legal and economic sense," while 20 percent think Serbia should "clearly define its property-legal claims related to the Albanian side."



Ten percent had no stance in response to this question.



Eight percent of those who took part in the poll said they supported recognizing Kosovo, seven percent want all negotiations to be abandoned, while six percent think Belgrade should withdraw its signature from the Brussels agreement, Tanjug reported.