Politics Serbs deny they intend to return to Kosovo government The Serb List (SL) has said what it thinks about the government in Pristina when it left it, and no type of returning to the cabinet is under consideration. Source: B92 Wednesday, April 4, 2018 | 13:06

The member of the Kosovo Assembly Igor Simic told this to b92.net on Wednesday, in this way responding to the claim of an Albanian deputy, who said the SL would likely return to the government.

Referring to the arrest in Kosovska Mitrovica on March 26 of Serbian official Marko Djuric, Simic said, "The stance demonstrated toward the Serb people and representatives of Serbs that day in Kosovska Mitrovica is an indicator of the whole government toward the SL and the Serbs."



"We cannot return to such a government," he said, adding that the Serb List expects early parliamentary elections to be called in Kosovo, while "everything happening now, including Memli Krasniqi's statement, represents positioning ahead of the elections."



"We're not afraid of these elections. We won more than 90 percent of votes of Serbs in Kosovo, and if elections are scheduled, we will win even more, because citizens trust us," Simic said.



After the exit of the Serb List, Albanian parties have been "coalescing," he said.



"At the session (of the Assembly) when we were leaving (the government) we said it clearly we were in opposition from that moment on, but we called on other parties to declare themselves and confirm as opposition by voting against the government. However, that has not happened, while Albanian parties are moving closer," Simic said.