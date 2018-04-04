Politics Minister thinks frozen Kosovo conflict is bad idea Minister Rasim Ljajic said on Wednesday that "a frozen conflict" is not a solution to the Kosovo issue, but rather a postponement of one. Source: Beta Wednesday, April 4, 2018 | 10:47 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

"Proponents of 'a frozen conflict' say that international circumstances may change, so Serbia will then address the issue of Kosovo under more favorable conditions. What if international circumstances change to our detriment, and we are in a more difficult position? This is not a solution, it is a way to postpone resolving the Kosovo issue," Ljajic told RTS.

The minister added that Pristina and Belgrade can hardly agree on Kosovo, but that the internal dialogue in Serbia is a good thing because different opinions and attitudes are being heard.



He added that he was not sure that resolving the Kosovo issue would go quickly and easily, because he thinks the positions Serbia and Pristina are far apart.



"The public, neither here nor there, is not ready for a lasting and compromise solution, and we also have an international community that is too weak and incapable to at this time start looking for a lasting and compromise solution," Ljajic said.



According to him, "he ball is partly in Serbia's yard" - but "much more in the international yard and the area of Pristina" - however, "it is up to Serbia to insist on dialogue."



"As stereotypically and unrealistic as it may sound, negotiations have no alternative. They must eventually lead to a solution," Ljajic said.



He added that Serbia must assume "a proactive role," that what has been agreed is implemented, and also in the saense of seeking international allies, which will strengthen the position of Serbia.