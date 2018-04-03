Politics Hungary and Serbia open new border crossing The Bacsszentgyorgy-Rastina border crossing between Hungary and Serbia was opened on Tuesday. Source: B92, srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, April 3, 2018 | 16:54 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

This was done by Serbian Foreign Minister and First Deputy PM Ivica Dacic and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

The two ministers also held a meeting, when they spoke about "possible directions of the development of bilateral cooperation, and exchanged opinions on the situation in the region and the world," the Serbian government announced.



Both sides concluded that the opening of the border crossing will give an additional boost to relations of the Serbian and Hungarian economies and citizens.



Dacic "emphasized that today's event shows the vision and determination of Serbia and Hungary to work together in the interests of citizens, assessing that the bilateral relations of the two countries reached a historic peak."



The minister also praised his Hungarian counterpart for "defending Serbia strongly and vocally" in the international arena, and spoke about the Kosovo issue, to say that Belgrade "has no hidden agenda" while Pristina was "provoking and obstructing" the dialogue.