Politics "No need for Vucic to feel that way about Western partners" US Ambassador to Serbia Kyle Scott has commented on a dispute over the upcoming EU- Western Balkans summit in Sofia, Bulgaria. Source: B92 Tuesday, April 3, 2018 | 15:07 Tweet Share (B92/Filip Cukanovic)

Spain, Romania and Cyprus have announced they will not participate in the official part of the summit, if Kosovo representatives are present as well.

"This summit is important for the process of European integration, and everyone should take part. I hope everyone will be there," Scott said.



He also spoke about a future "legally binding agreement" between Belgrade and Pristina.



"I can imagine this agreement being signed by the end of this year, if all parties are committed to the dialogue," Scott said.



The US ambassador also commented on a series of statements made by senior officials, about Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic feeling betrayed by Western partners.



"There is no need for that, we are partners with both Kosovo and Serbia," Scott said.



He also told reporters the May summit in Sofia and the new EU strategy are very important for the progress of the countries in the region in European integration.



For Serbia, it must be most important to focus on the long-term goal, which is EU integration, he added.



Scott also recalled that Vucic's priority is EU membership, and that he accepted that a legally binding agreement on the normalization of relations with Pristina was needed.