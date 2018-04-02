Politics "Reforms of cadastre for welfare of citizens, economy" During her visit to the Republic Geodetic Authority on Monday, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said the cadastre reform "has been initiated." Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, April 2, 2018 | 16:51 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

For several months now, work has been done to make sure "the issue would no longer be such a cancerous problem for our citizens and the economy," Brnabic said, according to the government.

She "recalled that the parliament is currently discussing the law on the national infrastructure of geospatial data, and that the government has already adopted a proposal to amend the law in registering the cadastre, assessing that this is one of the most complex reforms that will be implemented.



The government is not afraid to tackle it, the Prime Minister said, adding that citizens have been fighting for decades to register property in the cadastre and that this must come to an end.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zorana Mihajlovic announced that the cadastre will be completely electronic until 2020.



Mihajlovic said that in April, parliamentarians should discuss the proposal to amend the Law on Entry Procedure in Real Estate Cadastre, which should enter into force on 1 July.



The essence of the changes is the introduction of a notary, that is, a notary in the procedure of enrollment in the real estate cadastre, which will enable citizens to register their property more easily and quickly, she explained.



Citizens will then be able to finish everything in one place only – at the notary’s, who will digitise the contract and electronically verify it ex officio where necessary.



Brnabic and Mihajlovic also visited the server room that will be used for the electronic cadastre.