Politics US donates million-dollar advance flood warning system US Ambassador Kyle Scott will attend an inauguration ceremony for a computerized system to help provide advance warning of flooding in the Sava River Basin. Source: B92 Monday, April 2, 2018 | 15:57 Tweet Share

The system is valued at approximately USD 1 million and was donated by the US European Command, the US embassy in Belgrade said in a statement.

The US Army Corps of Engineers assisted in its design, and it is the product of joint efforts by the US government and the members of the International Sava River Basin Commission in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia and Montenegro, it added.



"The project will provide an enormous humanitarian benefit to local residents and help reduce the harmful consequences of flooding in the Sava Basin. It is an outstanding example of complex planning and international cooperation among countries in the region, which will improve the lives of those living in the Sava River Basin," the embassy said, adding that the ambassador will be joined by head of the Republic Hydro-Meteorological Service of Serbia (RHMZ) Jugoslav Nikolic.