Politics UK asked us to expel Russians during Kosovo flareup - FM Serbia will not expel Russian diplomats, we want to have good relations with Russia, Foreign Minister and First Deputy PM Ivica Dacic has said. Source: Tanjug Monday, April 2, 2018 | 12:17 Tweet Share (EPA, file)

Dacic told TV Pink in an interview that it was true the UK asked Serbia - as the events were unfolding in Kosovo last week - to "take a stance toward Russia and expel a Russian diplomat."

According to the minister, this behavior shows that "interests are everything."



"That's all they were interested in, they have no interest in other things. Likewise, we should take care of our interests, measure and weigh them well, and it's certain that Serbia will not be expelling Russian diplomats," Dacic said.



According to him, "some smart people have said it already that the international community should tell us how small Serbia must be in order not to be great."



Dacic then recalled that he "stressed that he loves Russia because he loves Serbia" when he recently received a Russian state decoration.



The minister also said that he suggested to President Aleksandar Vucic to mark 100 years since the Serbian flag was raised over the White House - and build a monument to US President Woodrow Willson who did this, "in order to show what he said about Serbia in 1918, and in order for this to be known in the US."



When it comes to the possibility of Serbia hosting a meeting between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Dcic said such a meeting "depends on the diplomatic moment."



"I made a proposal to both sides that Serbia is perhaps the best place for it. We have conveyed this to both sides, they will decide whether it will be so, and whether the meeting will happen at all," he said.



Dacic then said that "many states use Serbia's position and its space to conduct dialogue."



"I recently, with President Vucic's approval, organized peace talks here for a country, which concern finding solutions for its problems," said Dacic, adding that this "astonished" great powers.



The minister stressed that he "cannot reveal any details" and that the country in question will do this publicly, "if it so wishes."