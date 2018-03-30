Politics Marko Djuric to soon travel to Kosovo again - report Serbian Government Office for Kosovo and Metohija Director Marko Djuric "should be in Kosovo" on April 20. Source: Beta Friday, March 30, 2018 | 09:52 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP, file)

Beta agency reported this on Friday, citing an article published by the daily Danas, which quoted sources in the government.

April 20 is when Serbs in Kosovo said they will start forming the Community of Serb Municipalities (ZSO) - and the newspaper's sources also said that Djuric "has an obligation to travel to Kosovo as the head of the Office."



On Monday, Djuric was arrested by Kosovo police, who used stun grenades and tear gas, while he was attending a gathering in Kosovska Mitrovica. A number of citizens who were in the venue and outside it were injured during the incident.