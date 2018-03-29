Politics 1

Ukraine takes Belgrade's side in latest Kosovo flareup

Ukraine's ambassador to Serbia says the government in Pristina showed itself to be "completely irresponsible" in the case of Marko Djuric's arrest.

Source: Tanjug
Share
(screen capture, Tanjug)
(screen capture, Tanjug)

"Ukraine supports Serbia completely in this case," Oleksandr Aleksandrovych told N1, and pointed out that his country has not recognized Kosovo, and supports the Brussels agreement and the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue.

"I was at the meeting with (Serbian Foreign Minister) Ivica Dacic and other ambassadors, and I can say that the Kosovo government was completely irresponsible, while its reaction was inadequate," said he, and stressed that "similar situations must not be happening in the future."

Aleksandrovych also said Kiev and Belgrade "have good cooperation and have made progress on the issue of Serb mercenaries":

"We have good progress, this problem of mercenaries still exists, as well as trips of certain Serb politicians to Crimea, but I see that there is good cooperation and desire of the Serbian government to solve this issue together."

According to him, "there are currently about 370 mercenaries from Serbia in Ukraine."

Aleksandrovych also said that economic and cultural cooperation between Ukraine and Serbia was "good" - and that these ties are "broader and stronger than individual problematic cases."

Read more
Comments 1
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Pristina given three weeks to start forming ZSO

Representatives of Serbs in Kosovo on Monday gathered in Kosovska Mitrovica and presented the coat-of-arms of the future Community of Serb Municipalities (ZSO).

Politics Wednesday, March 28, 2018 15:18 Comments: 20
(Tanjug)
page 1 of 3122 go to page