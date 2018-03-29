Politics Ukraine takes Belgrade's side in latest Kosovo flareup Ukraine's ambassador to Serbia says the government in Pristina showed itself to be "completely irresponsible" in the case of Marko Djuric's arrest. Source: Tanjug Thursday, March 29, 2018 | 10:21 Tweet Share (screen capture, Tanjug)

"Ukraine supports Serbia completely in this case," Oleksandr Aleksandrovych told N1, and pointed out that his country has not recognized Kosovo, and supports the Brussels agreement and the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue.

"I was at the meeting with (Serbian Foreign Minister) Ivica Dacic and other ambassadors, and I can say that the Kosovo government was completely irresponsible, while its reaction was inadequate," said he, and stressed that "similar situations must not be happening in the future."



Aleksandrovych also said Kiev and Belgrade "have good cooperation and have made progress on the issue of Serb mercenaries":



"We have good progress, this problem of mercenaries still exists, as well as trips of certain Serb politicians to Crimea, but I see that there is good cooperation and desire of the Serbian government to solve this issue together."



According to him, "there are currently about 370 mercenaries from Serbia in Ukraine."



Aleksandrovych also said that economic and cultural cooperation between Ukraine and Serbia was "good" - and that these ties are "broader and stronger than individual problematic cases."