Politics Haradinaj warns Vucic, Pristina accused of "preparing war" Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj says there will be "no partition of Kosovo or exchange of territories." Thursday, March 29, 2018 | 09:21 Kosovska Mitrovica (Tanjug)

Haradinaj wrote this on Facebook on Wednesday, adding that the Serb List - who decided to leave his government and form the Community of Serb Municipalities on their own unless Pristina does in by April 20 - should "return to the table and discuss common topics to the benefit of all citizens."

"Ultimatum is the wrong approach, the only formula is the legitimate and constitutional basis. The president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, should realize that our patience is not without limit and that we will defend our right," he wrote.



Reacting to this, head of Serbian Government's Office for Kosovo and Metohija Marko Djuric - whose arrest on Monday in Kosovo sparked the latest crisis between Belgrade and Pristina - said it was "clear that people who do not want peace but are instead preparing war occupy positions in Pristina."



"Ramush Haradinaj is right that there cannot be partition and exchange of territory of Kosovo and Metohija, because the whole territory of Kosovo and Metohija is a part of the Republic of Serbia," Djuric wrote on Twitter.