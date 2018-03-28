Politics Kosovo police lost ammunition during Monday's incidents Kosovo police members lost a fully loaded magazine with live ammunition on the day they arrested Serbian Government's Kosovo Office chief Marko Djuric. Source: RTS Wednesday, March 28, 2018 | 16:04 Tweet Share Kosovska Mitrovica on Monday (Tanjug/AP)

The incident happened in Kosovska Mitrovica on Monday, close to the site where Djuric was arrested, RTS is reporting on Wednesday.

The Kalashnikov rifle magazine was found about 100 meters from Mitrovacki Dvor, where special Kosovo police forces were located before storming the venue.



Representatives of Serbs in Kosovo were meeting in Mitrovacki Dvor at the time.



32 people, including a member of the Kosovo government, were injured during the Kosovo police operation. Among those injured is RTS cameraman Vladimir Milic.