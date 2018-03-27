Politics "It was Thaci who ordered Djuric dragged through streets" Kosovo President Hashim Thaci gave the order to bring Marko Djuric to Pristina, after his arrest on Monday in Kosovska Mitrovica. Source: Beta Tuesday, March 27, 2018 | 15:32 Tweet Share Djuric is seen in Kosovo police custody in the streets of Pristina on Monday (Tanjug/AP)

And Thaci ordered the head of the Serbian Government's Office for Kosovo and Metohija dragged through the streets, in order to humiliate him, Albanian language website gazetaexpress.com writes on Tuesday, citing "domestic and international sources."

Prior to this, continued the report, quoted by Beta agency, Thaci "summoned First Deputy PM Behgjet Pacolli, Interior Minister Flamur Sefaj, and Kosovo Police Director Shpend Maxhuni to his cabinet, and gave them his instructions on how to act in the north of Kosovo, to where elite police units had been sent."



"A source who was at the meeting" is quoted as saying that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called Thaci on the phone, and "threatened to bring the (Serbian) Army to the border with Kosovo."



"After this conversation," continued the report, Thaci "ordered to police to bring Djuric to Pristina and humiliate him by leading him like a criminal, handcuffed and with his head held down."



Unnamed international officials told the website about "fears that yesterday's event was a scenario to partition Kosovo."



"The creation of new circumstances, the start of unrest in the north would lead to creating a new situation, after which Serbia would move ahead with the idea of partitioning Kosovo," a Western diplomat is quoted as saying.



According to this report, Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj - whose government is today at risk of collapsing after the Serb List announced its exit - "stayed out" of Monday's events.