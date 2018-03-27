Politics FM to meet with UN, EU, NATO, OSCE representatives Serbian Foreign Minister will meet on Tuesday, on behalf of the government, with foreign ambassadors accredited in Serbia. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, March 27, 2018 | 11:00 Tweet Share Ivica Dacic (Tanjug, file)

The reason are Monday's incidents in Kosovo and Metohija.

Dacic will also speak with representatives of international organizations in Serbia - the EU, the UN, the OSCE, NATO, and the office of EU's high representative for foreign policy and defense.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that this will start at noon, and that Dacic had canceled all his previously planned meetings.



The director of the Government's Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Marko Djuric, was arrested in Kosovska Mitrovica on Monday.



After going through a lynching of a kind in Pristina - where the police led him through the streets as ethnic Albanians jeered at him and insulted him - Djuric was taken to central Serbia via the administrative line crossing of Merdare.