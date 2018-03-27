Politics Serbs to leave Kosovo govt., hold cosultations with Vucic The night and the morning went peacefully in Kosovska Mitrovica. The president of Serbia also called for calming of tensions. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 27, 2018 | 10:14 Tweet Share Kosovska Mitrovica (Tanjug)

He will meet today in Belgrade with representatives of Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija.

Prva TV said it learned that Serb representatives left for Belgrade early this morning, where they will inform Aleksandar Vucic and top state officials about their decision to leave the government of Kosovo. This meeting should begin at 11:00 hours CET on Tuesday. Representatives of Serbs said yesterday that they want to leave the Kosovo government, but would make the decision after consultations in Belgrade.



This morning, in the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica, Prva TV's reporter said the situation was calm, but still tense. Also, the Serbs set up a blockage on the main road Pristina-Raska road, while about 50 trucks are stuck at the Jarinje administrative line crossing.



According to reports, members of special police forces, known as ROSU, are present this morning on the streets, but in the southern part of Kosovska Mitrovica.



Director of the Serbian Government's Office for Kosovo and Metohija Marko Djuric was arrested yesterday in Kosovska Mitrovica, where he attended a gathering on the internal dialogue on Kosovo, and then taken to Pristina, before being turned over to Serbian authorities.



The Serbian President urgently called the Council for National Security, which was originally scheduled to meet on Tuesday.



In Kosovska Mitrovica, it was extremely tense after Djuric's arrest, sirens were heard in the city, and citizens were upset by the brutal arrest.