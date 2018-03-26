Politics Arrested Serbian official paraded through Pristina/VIDEO Kosovo media on Monday published footage showing the Kosovo police take Marko Djuric to a police station in Pristina. Source: B92 Monday, March 26, 2018 | 19:51 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP)

Earlier in the day, Djuric, the director of the Serbian Government's Office for Kosovo and Metohija, was arrested in northern Kosovska Mitrovica.

Members of special Kosovo police parked their armored cars near the police station, and then led Djuric, whose hands were held behind his back, out and into the station, while the cameras were rolling.



More than ten police officer, all wearing balaclavas and armed with rifles, escorted Djuric to the station.



The footage also reveals the whistles, boos, shouts, and cursing coming from several hundred citizens who had gathered for the occasion, Beta reported.



Djuric was charged with "illegally entering Kosovo without approval of Kosovo authorities," and was brought before a misdemeanor court.



Soon after, he was transported to the Merdare administrative crossing between Kosovo and central Serbia, escorted by a large column of Kosovo police vehicles.



The Serbian police took over the official from the administrative line.

