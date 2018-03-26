Politics Pristina deploys police to deny Belgrade officials entry The deputy commander of Kosovo police in the north has denied that a special unit, "Rosu," had been deployed to this area, KoSSev website is reporting Monday. Source: B92, Kossev Monday, March 26, 2018 | 11:37 Tweet Share (EPA, file, illustration purposes)

According to Besim Hoti, a riot police unit from the same region was sent to carry out "the operative plan" to ban the planned arrival of several Serbian officials to the territory of the self-proclaimed state.

Hoti added that he had information this would be a three-member delegation that would include the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Marko Djuric.



And while he did not specify who the other two officials are, media in Belgrade said they were Serbian president's general secretary Nikola Selakovic, and Culture Miniter Vladan Vukosavljevic, while media in Pristina think they are defense and interior ministers Aleksandar Vulin and Nebojsa Stefanovic.