Politics Vucic schedules meeting of Council for National Security Tanjug said on Monday it learned that President Aleksandar Vucic has scheduled a meeting of the Council for National Security. Source: Tanjug Monday, March 26, 2018 | 10:40

According to unofficial information, one of the topics will be the issue of Kosovo and Metohija.

The meeting will reportedly be held on Tuesday.



Vucic last week spoke about this problem with the UN secretary-general and representatives of the US administration, and held a meeting in Brussels with EU foreign policy chief and Kosovo President Hashim Thaci.