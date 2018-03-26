Politics President offers condolences in wake of deadly Russia fire Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has sent a telegram of condolences to the president of Russia on the occasion of a fire in the town of Kemerovo. Source: Tanjug Monday, March 26, 2018 | 09:43 Tweet Share Tanjug/Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP

According to reports on Monday, the shopping mall blaze killed at least 53 people.

Vucic said in his message that he was "deeply shaken" that there were many children among the victims and urged the President Vladimir Putin to relay his sincere condolences to the families of those killed as well as those who are searching for members of their families, and his wishes for a quick recovery to those who survived.



"I am confident that you and the state of Russia will provide them with all the help and support in these difficult moments, but if Serbia, as a small country and a great friend, can help in any way, we are ready to do that within our possibilities," Vucic wrote.