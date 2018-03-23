Politics We'll see if Bolton has changed his mind on Kosovo - FM Should a meeting between the presidents of Russia and of the US take place, there is no better place for it than Serbia, says Ivica Dacic. Source: Beta Friday, March 23, 2018 | 11:08 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

"This speaks to the international position of Serbia and that's why it should be utilized," the first deputy PM and foreign minister told RTS on Friday.

As a "neutral venue," Belgrade last fall hosted meetings between Russian and US Ukraine crisis envoys, Vladislav Surkov and Kurt Volker.



Commenting on the newly appointed US national security adviser John Bolton, Dacic assessed that there have been positive changes in the US administration. He mentioned new US Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell, who was recently in Belgrade, in this context.



When the interviewer remarked that Bolton, a former US ambassador to the UN, spoke against his country's recognition of Kosovo, Dacic said that Bolton was right about everything he was saying at the time.



"We will see if he is thinking the same today," said Dacic.