Politics PM: Serbia will not recognize another state in its territory Serbia will not recognize the existence of another state in its territory, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Friday. Source: Tanjug Friday, March 23, 2018 | 10:32 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Speaking at the international scientific conference "Kosovo and Metohija: Sui generis, or precedent in international relations," Brnabic stressed that the conflict between the Serbs and the Albanians cannot be solved by supporting one side in each of its demands, however unreasonable it may be, and expect the other side to bow down and accept every imposed solution.

Such a thing, the prime minister continued, would not be accepted by any mature nation - in particular the Serb nation, which in the past paid a heavy price for its freedom and the right to make its own decisions.



"A solution must take into account the positions held by both peoples," Brnabic stressed, and added that her country is ready to participate in solving the problem of Kosovo in a mature and responsible way, but would not recognize the existence of another state in its own territory.



She assessed that the project that is calling itself "the Republic of Kosovo" has been, and continues to be destined to fail.



"Considering that the current situation is unsustainable, it is necessary to look for some new, perhaps unique solutions in order to establish permanent stability and peace in this part of Europe," the prime minister emphasized.



Brnabic said that she is convinced this is possible - if there is interest among the most influential subjects in the international community to achieve such outcome.