Politics Serbian FM says he's been warning president about West Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic says Western countries expect Serbia to recognize Kosovo, which he described as insolent and humiliating. Source: Beta Friday, March 23, 2018 | 09:46

"They separated Kosovo from Serbia with bombs and now they tell us that this story is finished," Dacic said in an interview for Friday's edition of daily Vecernje Novosti.

Asked whether power centers in London, Washington, Paris and Berlin came before Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic with the offer that Serbia should either formally or informally recognize Kosovo - while the Community of Serb Municipalities (ZSO) is the most it can get in the southern province - Dacic said that he on several occasions in the past told Vucic that the West has been fooling Serbia all these years, and that "our recognition of Kosovo is the only thing they're interested in."



"They figured it out so nicely: we recognize Kosovo, and they will generously give us the ZSO which they have been unable to form for five years now... The Second World War ended within five years, but they're not able to make Thaci and company implement the Brussels agreement that they (Pristina) signed," Dacic said.



Speaking about the behavior of the West, he added:



"I think that this the height of insolence and hypocrisy, and that our country cannot accept humiliation."



Dacic also said that a settlement between Belgrade and Pristina must come through compromise, not by imposing the stance that Serbia must recognize Kosovo.



Earlier in the week, Aleksandar Vucic said that his meetings on the issue of Kosovo in New York were difficult, and that he was not satisfied with the results.