Politics PM says Serbia could become leader in e-services Serbia will have a public administration fully citizen-oriented, and will be a leader in Europe in terms of electronic services, efficiency and transparency. Source: srbija.gov.rs Thursday, March 22, 2018 | 13:23 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

This will happen "if everything goes according to the plan of the Serbian government and the Office for Information Technology and e-Government," Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Wednesday.

Brnabic told a press conference at the Serbian government on the occasion of the award granted in Geneva to the Office for Information Technology and e-Government for contributing and improving the information society, that this is another proof that a small and compact team can achieve world-scale results in a short time.



She said that the government is on the right track on this issue and noted that this government started from a minus when it comes to information technology and digitization and that the first thing that had to be done in order to establish e-government was to transfer birth, death, marriage and citizenship registers into electronic form.



With the birth, death, marriage and citizenship registries in electronic form, we will finally have a central register of the population, which will be the basic register for our country and for our e-government, the Prime Minister explained.



She emphasized that a legal framework for the introduction of e-Government is being created, and that three basic laws that are required will be adopted soon, those being the law on electronic commerce, on electronic administration and the law on personal data protection.



According to Brnabic, some of the important projects that have been completed to date are the electronic validation of health insurance cards, e-Baby project, electronic payment of services to the state, the initiative for opening data in order to make public administration more transparent and to encourage IT companies to create solutions that are needed by the state by making large sets of data available electronically.



Director of the Office for Information Technology and e-Government Mihailo Jovanovic said that this award is a good sign that Serbia is on the right track, that good projects have been launched, that results can be seen, but that there is still a lot to be done.