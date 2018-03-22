Politics Serbia wants to host Putin-Trump meeting Serbia's Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said on Wednesday his country was proposing to host the announced meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Source: Tanjug Thursday, March 22, 2018 | 11:02 Tweet Share Ivica Dacic (Tanjug, file)

"Belgrade is fully prepared to be the host of such a meeting that is of planetary importance," Dacic told Sputnik. "As a militarily neutral country, Serbia has the foreign policy capacity to welcome the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States of America."

"That would be the greatest confirmation of the policy we are conducting as a state," the minister remarked.



Last October, Belgrade was the venue chosen for several meetings held by Russian and US envoys for Ukraine.