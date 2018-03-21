Politics Vucic "to inform public" about his meetings in NYC President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday met with UN Secretary-General Antoni Guterres. Source: B92 Wednesday, March 21, 2018 | 16:47 Tweet Share (Photo: Cabinet of the Serbian President)

And he will inform the public about the contents of this, "and all his other conversations held in New York," said a brief statement issued by his cabinet.

As stated, Vucic will address the Serbian public "soon" - but it was unclear today in what way.



The statement added that Vucic and Guterres "spoke about the situation in the region and the current state of the dialogue between Beorgad and Pristina."



RTS is reporting that during the meeting, the Serbian president advocated respecting UN Resolution 1244 on Kosovo, the role of UN's mission, UNMIK, in the province, and finding a compromise solution for Kosovo.



According to RTS, Vucic said during the conversation that Serbia is "ready to cooperate both with international organizations and with Kosovo Albanians, and stressed the importance of finding a compromise."



"He emphasized, however, that compromise does not mean that one party gets everything and the other loses everything, but that both sides give and invest something. Guterres, for his part, supported the continuation of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, and at the same time assessed that the return of displaced persons (to Kosovo) was inadequate, and that this should be solved. He stressed that all issues should be resolved in a peaceful manner," the public broadcaster said in its report.



Vucic's trip to New York City this week went amid speculation about its nature. After Voice of America reported that it learned unofficially the visit was "private," it was announced that Vucic would meet with Guterres at the UN HQ.



According to Tanjug and Blic, the visit comes as part of "the diplomatic offensive of the Serbian president at all levels."



After New York, Vucic is heading to Brussels where he will meet with Hashim Thaci and continue the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina under the auspices of the EU.