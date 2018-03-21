Pristina: Tear gas used to disrupt Montenegro deal vote
EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn on Wednesday strongly condemned the use of tear gas in the Assembly of Kosovo.Source: Beta
"I strongly condemn the use of tear gas, such behavior has no place in a democracy. On this important day, Kosovo leaders must assume their responsibilities and vote the demarcation agreement," Hahn said, according to Pristina-based media.
Their citizens can only benefit from this step with visa liberalization "on the horizon," the EU official wrote on Twitter.
A break was announced in the work of the Assembly in Pristina on Wednesday afternoon after tear gas was thrown twice, in order to prevent a vote on a bill ratifying the agreement.