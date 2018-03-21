Politics Pristina: Tear gas used to disrupt Montenegro deal vote EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn on Wednesday strongly condemned the use of tear gas in the Assembly of Kosovo. Source: Beta Wednesday, March 21, 2018 | 16:04 Tweet Share The Kosovo Assembly on Wednesday (Tanjug/AP)

"I strongly condemn the use of tear gas, such behavior has no place in a democracy. On this important day, Kosovo leaders must assume their responsibilities and vote the demarcation agreement," Hahn said, according to Pristina-based media.

Their citizens can only benefit from this step with visa liberalization "on the horizon," the EU official wrote on Twitter.



A break was announced in the work of the Assembly in Pristina on Wednesday afternoon after tear gas was thrown twice, in order to prevent a vote on a bill ratifying the agreement.