Pristina: Tear gas used to disrupt Montenegro deal vote

EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn on Wednesday strongly condemned the use of tear gas in the Assembly of Kosovo.

Source: Beta
The Kosovo Assembly on Wednesday (Tanjug/AP)
The Kosovo Assembly on Wednesday (Tanjug/AP)

"I strongly condemn the use of tear gas, such behavior has no place in a democracy. On this important day, Kosovo leaders must assume their responsibilities and vote the demarcation agreement," Hahn said, according to Pristina-based media.

Their citizens can only benefit from this step with visa liberalization "on the horizon," the EU official wrote on Twitter.

A break was announced in the work of the Assembly in Pristina on Wednesday afternoon after tear gas was thrown twice, in order to prevent a vote on a bill ratifying the agreement.

