Politics "Four ministers to leave, Belgrade mayor to join government" The daily Blic writes about a possible government reshuffle, to say that Belgrade Mayor Sinisa Mali is the closest to joining the cabinet. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 21, 2018 | 09:54

The newspaper cited an unnamed source to report that it is certain Mali will not remain in his current position, and that the government reshuffle is expected to take place at the same time as the Belgrade City Assembly vote to elect a new mayor.

According to this, Mali could replace either the current minister of economy, Dusan Vujovic, or Agriculture Minister Goran Knezevic.



Another Belgrade daily, Vecernje Novosti, meanwhile, writes that four ministers could be removed from the cabinet. Among them is one of PM Ana Brnabic's deputies and minister of construction, transport, and infrastructure, Zorana Mihajlovic.



According to the newspaper's sources, Mihajlovic's sacking is advocated the loudest precisely by Brnabic, with whom she has been openly clashing.



However, it remains unclear whether President Aleksandar Vucic would agree with this move - and Brnabic has "effectively scheduled consultations with him," the article said, adding that the reshuffle will most likely include "separating existing portfolios in the government and crating new ones."



In this context, Vecernje Novosti said, quoting its sources, that if Mihajlovic "survives" the reshuffle, she could remain in charge of transport - while current Belgrade City Manager Goran Vesic could be given the infrastructure department.



Beside Mihajlovic and Vujovic, ministers of sport and environmental protection, Vanja Udovicic and Goran Trivan, could also be replaced, the article said.



As for the new mayor of the Serbian capital, Blic writes that president of Belgrade's Savski Venac Municipality Irena Vujovic is currently seen as most likely to be given that job, "followed closely" by Zoran Radojicic, a doctor and director of a Belgrade clinic who topped the ruling SNS party's list in the March 4 elections for the City Assembly.



Radojicic is quoted as saying that he would find it "a challenge to be in a position to lead the city" - but that the final decision will be made by Vucic - who will consult with his party, the SNS.



The deadline to elect a new mayor in June 16, while the first session of the new Belgrade City Assembly should be held by May 17.