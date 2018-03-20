Politics First Digital Farm opened in Serbia Prime Minister Ana Brnabic opened on Tuesday in Krivaja, near Backa Topola, the first Digital Farm in Serbia and the region. Source: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, March 20, 2018 | 15:40 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

It represents a unique space in which the latest technologies and machinery are applied in a real production environment, in the field, the government announced.

Brnabic explained that the farm will enable farmers to learn on the spot and for free how to reduce risks in production, consume less water and fertilizers and invest less resources, and receive higher yields.



She said that the opening of the Digital Farm shows that Serbia is the leader in the region and that it can become a leader in Europe when it comes to digitization and new technologies in agriculture.



In that sense, the Prime Minister stressed that the building of the BioSens Institute, which will be a European center of scientific excellence, must be built as soon as possible, for which the government will set aside EUR 14 million.



Head of the EU Delegation to Serbia Sem Fabrizi pointed out that agriculture in Serbia is an important drive and factor of development, and that in the past few years the export of agricultural products from Serbia has doubled.



The EU is today a major investor, trading partner and donor of Serbia and will continue to support it in the process of reforms in the path of European integration, but also for the benefit of the economy and citizens of Serbia, Fabrizi said.



The Union will continue to support Serbia in innovation through the Horizons 2020 project, as well as Serbian agriculture through the IPARD program, which will provide EUR 175 million of support.



Farmers will be able to learn how new technologies can help them improve production, from land preparation, sowing, irrigation, plant nutrition to harvesting and preparation for next season.



They will also be able to get information about the use of drones that are mapping the terrain, monitoring the growth of crops, detecting crop diseases, because when crops are viewed from the air, parts of the plots that are developing more poorly are better seen, so local measures can be implemented.



The farm has a physical part - modern equipment, tools and machinery, but also virtual, which is the AgroSens Crop Tracking Platform used by farmers since October.