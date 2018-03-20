Politics Serbian military to receive Russian transport planes Two Antonov An-26 transport planes will be delivered to Serbia, Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin announced on Monday. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, March 20, 2018 | 09:18 Tweet Share Vulin is seen at Batajnica on Monday (Serbian MoD)

This will come as part of a military-technical agreement reached between the presidents of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Serbia, Vulin said.

He spoke while visiting the Batajnica military airport near Belgrade, where works are underway to overhaul and upgrade MiG-29 jets donated by Russia last year.



The minister also attended a handover ceremony for Lasta training aircraft, that on Monday entered service of the Serbian Air Force and Air Defense (RV PVO).