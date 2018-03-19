Politics 0

81.14 percent of Russians in Serbia vote for Putin - embassy

The Russian embassy in Belgrade said on Monday that 81.14 percent of Russian citizens who cast their ballots in Serbia voted for Vladimir Putin.

Source: Tanjug
The turnout in Serbia in the Russian presidential election was 71.99 percent - i.e., 1,370 out of 1,903 voters registered with the embassy.

Pavel Grudin of the Communist Party won 5.55 percent of the votes, while Ksenia Sobchak, an independent candidate, received 4.67 percent, the embassy announced.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was on Sunday reelected for his fourth term in office.

